Donation for Sycamore House

Sertell Chiropractic Clinic presented the Sycamore House Pregnancy & Family Life Center with a check for $3,000 through the clinic’s Give Back Movement! program. The Sertell clinic expressed appreciation to patients and local businesses that made the donation possible. Shown are Sertell staff members and Sycamore House Director Sarah Metherd. From left are Natalie Frueh, Dr. Jennifer Sertell, Sarah Metherd, Sharon Kelley, Holly Reed and Emily Holland.

