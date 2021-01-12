WL-S spelling bee winners

West Liberty-Salem Elementary held its annual Spelling Bee on Jan. 7 for 4th and 5th graders, finalists chosen from classroom competitions. Fifth grader Alauna Kinchen is this year’s champion and fifth grader Ellis Koons is the runner-up. Alauna will compete in an online vocabulary and spelling test in March to determine her eligibility for the state Spelling Bee this spring. The school’s finalists were, back row, from left, Kendal Carrol, Derek Wall, Abigail Fissel, Drew Piacentino, Carter Pratt, Mikel Ling, Braylon Lucas, Brayden Hupp; front row from left, Ellis Koons, Brody Cooper, David Roberts, Gabriel Myers, Brylee Liggett, Evie Decker and Alauna Kinchen.

