Know the 10 signs of Alzheimer’s disease

DAYTON – The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will present a virtual educational program, “The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today (Wednesday).

The one-hour education program is via videoconferencing to allow individuals to participate in the convenience of their homes. The presentation will discuss the importance of early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and is for anyone experiencing signs of memory loss or for their family members who may be concerned.

During the program, participants will learn about the difference between Alzheimer’s and regular aging. The workshop is free and open to the public. To register for the program, call 800-272-3900.

If you have questions and concerns about care for your loved one, local staff is available at 937-291-3332. Alzheimer’s disease is a fatal and progressive brain disease that affects memory, thinking and behavior.

Submitted by the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter.

