PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Miss Kittie, an 8-year-old pure white spayed female. Sadly she had her front feet declawed and she’s found herself displaced from her quiet home she once had. She is really sweet once she warms up to you, just takes a little time. You can come meet her in the Cattery at PAWS.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Barely Used Pets

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

If wishing to adopt from CCAWL, submit an application. We are only doing adoptions by appointment with pre-approved applicants. Pre-approved applicants must call 937-834-5236 to have applications pulled. Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt. We ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask over mouth and nose. For more info, call 937-834-5236.

Miss Kittie, an 8-year-old declawed feline, is available for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/01/web1_PawsCat-1.jpg Miss Kittie, an 8-year-old declawed feline, is available for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues of Champaign County.

Information provided by shelters and rescues of Champaign County.