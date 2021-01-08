January is Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month

DAYTON – Urbana and Champaign County will celebrate January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by hosting community blood drives Jan. 18 and Jan. 20.

The Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union blood drive is Monday, Jan. 18 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1121 North Main St., Urbana.

The Champaign County community will sponsor its monthly blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. The blood drive includes the opportunity to donate platelets and COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma.

Donors get free testing for COVID-19 antibodies and the “Team Donor” long-sleeve T-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

The special-edition “Team Donor – Blood Donor Awareness Month” long-sleeve T-shirt is free when you register to donate with Community Blood Center now through Feb. 27.

The traditional challenges of winter emphasized during January Blood Donor Awareness Month are more severe this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The surge in coronavirus cases has resulted in multiple businesses and high school blood drive cancellations. Blood drives that have remained on schedule are operating at reduced capacity.

CBC is seeking people who have recovered from the coronavirus to donate COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma for the treatment of coronavirus patients. CP donors receive a Kroger $25 gift card and the “Support the Fight Against COVID – Donate Convalescent Plasma” t-shirt. First-time CCP donors must have proof of positive test and should register at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220.

Blood donation requirements

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

The “Team Donor – Blood Donor Awareness Month” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to those who register to donate with Community Blood Center now through Feb. 27. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/01/web1_download.jpg The “Team Donor – Blood Donor Awareness Month” long-sleeve T-shirt is free to those who register to donate with Community Blood Center now through Feb. 27. Submitted photo

Community Blood Center drives are Jan. 18 and 20

By Mark Pompilio

Mark Pompilio is the Community Blood Center’s Public Relations/Marketing Manager.

Mark Pompilio is the Community Blood Center’s Public Relations/Marketing Manager.