COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, January 9

Wonder Woman 1984: 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, January 10

Wonder Woman 1984: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, January 11

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. reorganizational meeting, county auditor’s office, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m. reorganizational meeting, county auditor’s office, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Explorer’s Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for age 6 (kindergarten)-fifth grade. Club meets 2nd Monday of each month. This month, explore art of origami, folding paper to create creatures, objects.

“Women of Champaign County, Ohio”: 7 p.m. Champaign County Library event on Facebook Live. Learn about local women (prior to 1960) from all walks of life who helped make Champaign County what it is today.

Mechanicsburg Board of Education: 6:25 p.m. tax budget meeting, followed by reorganizational meeting, followed by regular meeting, all in Room 109 of the school

Tuesday, January 12

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: tax budget hearing at 6 p.m., followed by annual organizational meeting, followed by special board meeting, all via Zoom/YouTube

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular session in board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Wednesday, January 13

Urbana Board of Education: meeting date changed to Jan. 14 at 5:55 p.m. (tax budget meeting, then reorganizational meeting, then regular meeting at elementary/junior high building on South U.S. Route 68)

Graham Board of Education: tax budget meeting at 5:55 p.m., followed by 6 p.m. organizational meeting, followed by regular meeting, all in high school media center

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.