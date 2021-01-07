NECCFD promotes Furlong, Reader

NORTH LEWISBURG – The Northeast Champaign County Fire District announced promotions of Josh Furlong to captain and Grant Reader to lieutenant as of Jan. 2.

Capt. Furlong brings 17 years of experience to the department. He has been with NECCFD for over four years. He is married to Ashley and they have two children, Brantley and Amelia.

He resides just outside the village of North Lewisburg and enjoys being outdoors and spending time with his family. He is looking forward to working closely with the community and leading by example.

Lt. Reader brings four years of experience to the department and has been with NECCFD for three years. He enjoys coaching hockey and watching the Columbus Blue Jackets play. He resides in New Albany with his girlfriend Lauren. He is looking forward to making positive improvements to the service provided to the community.

Furlong and Reader expressed appreciation to Chief Derek Hess and Mayor Cheryl Hollingsworth for the presentation of helmets and to their fellow department members for the support they have shown.

From left are Lt. Grant Reader, Chief Derek Hess and Capt. Josh Furlong. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/01/web1_NECCFD.jpeg From left are Lt. Grant Reader, Chief Derek Hess and Capt. Josh Furlong. Submitted photo

Submitted by the Northeast Champaign County Fire District.

