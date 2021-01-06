Cassady finishes service to DD board

The Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCBDD) will look a bit different in 2021 when board meetings reconvene. The building (or virtual meeting platform) will be the same, but one of the faces will have changed. Tim Cassady, on the governing board since 2017, was elected as a commissioner of Champaign County and is no longer eligible to continue his role with the CCBDD.

Leigh Anne Wenning, superintendent of the CCBDD, said, “Although his tenure has not been as long as other members, Tim’s impact on myself and the board has been broad. Tim always had the most thoughtful and inquisitive questions, always making sure our decisions were in the best interest of the people we serve. Tim will definitely be missed, but I’m looking forward to working with him in his new role as county commissioner.”

Cassady’s spot on the board will be filled by incoming board member Malia Hughes. The governing board of the CCBDD meets the fourth Thursday of every month. For information on how to attend board meetings, contact Sharon Wheeland at 937-653-1786.

Tim Cassady receives a “4-year award,” for being a board member 2017-2020, from Superintendent Leigh Anne Wenning. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/01/web1_Tim-Cassady-and-Leigh-Anne.jpg Tim Cassady receives a “4-year award,” for being a board member 2017-2020, from Superintendent Leigh Anne Wenning. Submitted photo