YMCA’s ‘Try the Y’ week ends Jan. 10

Residents and those employed in Champaign County are invited to “Try the Y” at the Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana, today through Sunday, Jan. 10. The Y offers people of all ages a variety of recreational and fitness opportunities. You can practice layups in the gym, perfect your freestyle in the pool or build strength in the weight room. Exercise classes for all fitness levels – including Pilates, TRX, cycling and water aerobics – allow people to connect with others with similar interests and goals.

“Now more than ever, mental health is just as important as physical fitness,” stated the Y’s Membership, Marketing, and Sports Director Greg Hower. “We are happy to provide a safe, clean indoor space for people of all ages to be active and social, and to feel good despite the challenges we’re facing in our lives.”

The YMCA is open weekdays 5 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Saturdays 7 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sundays 1-8 p.m. The Y is offering membership specials this month; additional financial assistance is available for those who qualify.

For more information, call the YMCA at 937-653-9622, option 0, or view the website (www.champaignfamilyymca.org).

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/01/web1_logo.jpg The Champaign Family YMCA invites locals to enjoy various exercise opportunities through Jan. 10. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/01/web1_foto.jpg The Champaign Family YMCA invites locals to enjoy various exercise opportunities through Jan. 10. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.