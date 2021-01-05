COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, January 7

Blue Heron at Lake Erie Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Registration required for class. Need drawing or #2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser, colored pencils and (optional) drawing paper/pad.

Monday, January 11

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. reorganizational meeting, county auditor’s office, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m. reorganizational meeting, county auditor’s office, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Explorer’s Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for age 6 (kindergarten)-fifth grade. Club meets 2nd Monday of each month. This month, explore art of origami, folding paper to create creatures, objects.

“Women of Champaign County, Ohio”: 7 p.m. Champaign County Library event on Facebook Live. Learn about local women (prior to 1960) from all walks of life who helped make Champaign County what it is today.

Tuesday, January 12

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: tax budget hearing at 6 p.m., followed by annual organizational meeting, followed by special board meeting

Wednesday, January 13

Urbana Board of Education: tax budget meeting at 5:55 p.m., followed by organizational meeting, followed by regular meeting

Graham Board of Education: tax budget meeting at 5:55 p.m., followed by 6 p.m. organizational meeting, followed by regular meeting, all in high school media center

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Thursday, January 14

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new and gently-used Legos and funds to buy more welcome.

Common Tern Walking on Beach Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Registration for class required. Need drawing or #2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser and (optional) paper/pad.