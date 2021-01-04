Chamber recognizes businesses

Dr. Jessica Kile, Urbana/Darby Dental Smiles, accepts the Best of Champaign County Award for Best Dental Service from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

Hannah Smith, Fathom Realty, accepts the Best of Champaign County Award for Best Realtor from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

Steven Nichols, general manager of Cobblestone Hotel & Suites, accepts the Best of Champaign County Award for Best New Business from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.