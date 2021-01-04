COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, January 5

Urbana City Council: 6-8 p.m. regular meeting. Join with computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/663886693 or dial 1-224-501-3412 (Access Code 663-886-693)

Thursday, January 7

Blue Heron at Lake Erie Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Registration required for class. Need drawing or #2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser, colored pencils and (optional) drawing paper/pad.

Monday, January 11

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. reorganizational meeting, county auditor’s office, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m. reorganizational meeting, county auditor’s office, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Explorer’s Club: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for age 6 (kindergarten)-fifth grade. Club meets 2nd Monday of each month. This month, explore art of origami, folding paper to create creatures, objects.

Tuesday, January 12

West Liberty-Salem Board of Education: tax budget hearing at 6 p.m., followed by annual organizational meeting, followed by special board meeting

Wednesday, January 13

Urbana Board of Education: tax budget meeting at 5:55 p.m., followed by organizational meeting, followed by regular meeting

Graham Board of Education: tax budget meeting at 5:55 p.m., followed by 6 p.m. organizational meeting, followed by regular meeting, all in high school media center

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.