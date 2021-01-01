COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, January 2

Wonder Woman 1984: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Sunday, January 3

Wonder Woman 1984: 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Monday, January 4

DAR: remote meeting to complete annual report

Tuesday, January 5

Urbana City Council: 6-8 p.m. regular meeting. Join with computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/663886693 or dial 1-224-501-3412 (Access Code 663-886-693)

Thursday, January 7

Blue Heron at Lake Erie Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Registration required for class. Need drawing or #2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser, colored pencils and (optional) drawing paper/pad.