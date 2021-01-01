Columbia Gas to upgrade gas lines in Urbana

COLUMBUS — Columbia Gas will begin a gas line replacement project in Urbana starting January 2021. The project will impact about 300 customers.

The Court project will focus on the Urbana neighborhood bordered by East Ward Street on the north, North Main Street on the west, East Court Street on the south and East Lawn Avenue on the east.

Columbia Gas contractor Northern Pipeline will work street by street to install new main lines, then service lines up to each customer’s home or building.

Gas service will not be impacted until it is time to connect each customer to the new gas system at their meter. For most customers, gas service will be interrupted for approximately two to four hours. Customers will get advance notice of this service interruption.

Any surface that has to be disturbed will be repaired. This includes sidewalks, driveways, lawns and landscaping.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbia Gas employees and contractors are taking proactive steps to keep customers, employees, and contractor partners safe. If crews need to enter a home or business to complete essential work, employees and contractors are following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including assessing their health daily, wearing a face covering in accordance with state orders, maintaining at least six feet of social distance during their work, using additional protective gear when needed and cleaning work surfaces.

Upon completion, customers will have a fully modernized gas system with added safety features, such as:

• Excess flow valves (EFV): Customer service lines will have EFVs designed to restrict the flow of natural gas if a service line is damaged or broken.

• Exterior meters: Customers with indoor meters will have their meters relocated to the exterior to help first responders locate and shut off gas in an emergency.

• Plastic pipe: This specially designed plastic pipe, which has a longer shelf life and requires less maintenance, replaces bare steel and cast iron piping.

Columbia Gas has invested more than $1.5 billion in communities around the state to replace aging gas lines over the last decade. This is paying off in safety with leaks being reduced by 40%.

Customers can contact Luka Papalko, external affairs specialist for Columbia Gas, with questions or concerns at lpapalko@nisource.com or 614-420-1376.

Visit ColumbiaGasOhio.com/Replacement for more information on the construction process.

The Court project will focus on the Urbana neighborhood bordered by East Ward Street on the north, North Main Street on the west, East Court Street on the south and East Lawn Avenue on the east.

