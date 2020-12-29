Next vaccine phase organizing

Last week Champaign Health District (CHD) began administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Phase 1A of Ohio’s vaccine distribution plan.

Phase 1A members are currently receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. This phase includes health care workers and personnel, nursing home residents and staff, assisted living facilities’ residents and staff, psychiatric hospital patients and staff, people with developmental disabilities and those with mental illness who live in group homes or centers and staff at those locations, Ohio veterans homes residents and staff and EMS responders.

Soon, CHD will also begin distributing the vaccine to those in Phase 1B who choose to receive it.

The goals of this phase of vaccine distribution are to save lives and for Ohio’s schools to be fully open by March 1.

Phase 1B includes:

• Ohioans who are 65-years-old and older

• Those living with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders

• Adults who work in schools.

“Ohioans in the 65 and older category make up just under 87% of COVID deaths. This is a stunning number, and it’s critical that we protect our older Ohioans,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Local health departments are receiving a limited number of vaccines each week, therefore, those eligible in Phase 1B who are interested in receiving a vaccine are asked to complete a registration form and submit online, via email or in person to the health department so they can be scheduled to receive their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you or someone you know is eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1B, please follow the steps listed below:

– Complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Form by visiting the website www.champaignhd.com, scanning the QR-Code provided with a smart phone camera,or picking one up at the health department

– Submit it online, via email to health@champaignhd.com, or in person at our COVID-19 drop box located in the parking lot at:

Champaign County Community Center

1512 S. U.S. 68

Urbana, OH 43078

– Wait for a call from Champaign Health District to schedule your vaccine appointment

The COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Form is used to collect basic data about those interested in receiving the vaccine and will help CHD notify those participating when they are due for their second dose of the vaccine.

“We’re excited to begin the next phase of vaccine distribution here in Champaign County,” Gabe Jones, MPH, Health Commissioner said. “If you’re eligible and wish to receive a vaccine, please provide us your information by completing the form provided so we can get you in the queue.”

The vaccine has been shown to prevent COVID-19 and to decrease the severity of illness in people who catch the virus that causes the disease. Vaccinating a significant portion of Ohioans will help prevent serious hospitalizations and deaths and allow a return to normal more quickly.

Beyond Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, the Ohio Department of Health has not released details on who will be eligible for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Updated information is made available on the following websites:

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

www.coronavirus.ohio.gov

www.champaignhd.com

People with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine can call the Champaign Health District’s COVID-19 hotline at 937-653-0110, open M-F from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or email CHD at health@champaignhd.com. Questions can also be answered through the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center, open 7 days a week at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Goal: Save lives, fully open schools

Submitted story

Information from Champaign Health District.

Information from Champaign Health District.