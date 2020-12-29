Webinar addresses Alzheimer’s communications, behaviors

DAYTON – The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will host a workshop on how to identify and manage communication and behavioral changes when someone has Alzheimer’s disease.

Effective Communication Strategies & Dementia Related Behaviors will be held 2:30-4 p.m. on January 5 in partnership with the Dayton Center for Neurological Disorders. This free virtual education event will explore how communication changes when someone has Alzheimer’s and how to identify strategies to connect.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register. After registering, participants will receive instructions about how to connect. To register, call 800-272-3900 or email helkinslopez@alz.org.

The Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association offers free education and support services for families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia. In the Miami Valley, there are 30,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease. To learn about other scheduled education programs and support groups, go to alz.org/dayton.

Submitted by the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter.

