King retiring from village Board of Public Affairs

Dean King, retiring from the West Liberty Board of Public Affairs, receives a plaque of appreciation from board President Jill McKelvey on Monday, December 21. The plaque notes that King is retiring December 31 after “17 years of dedicated service and commitment.”

