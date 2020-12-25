Pioneer Electric employees donate to 6 food pantries

PIQUA — As a part of Pioneer’s ongoing commitment to its member-consumers, Pioneer is also committed to the communities it serves. Employees of Pioneer Electric Cooperative recently donated $2,000 to six local food pantries serving Champaign, Miami and Shelby counties.

Through Pioneer’s employee-driven fundraising initiative, Powering Possibilities, which began in 2018, employees coordinated and participated in various fundraising raffles, competitions and events throughout the year. Employees voted to donate funds raised in 2020 to local food pantries. The donation will benefit individuals and families who reside in or around the communities Pioneer serves.

“With the uncertainty that 2020 has caused so many in our local communities, we’re proud to be able to provide assistance to those in need by supporting our local food pantries this year,” said Melanie Helman, Pioneer’s human resources manager and Powering Possibilities committee member.

Food pantries receiving a monetary donation included Agape Distribution, Bethany Center, Needy Basket, Fletcher United Methodist Church’s God’s Grocery, Caring Kitchen, and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Pioneer Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit distribution utility focused on service to its member-owners in its primary territory of Champaign, Miami and Shelby counties, as well as portions of the eight surrounding counties.

