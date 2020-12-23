Letters to Santa Claus from local children …

(Editor’s note: These letters were collected by elves in downtown Urbana and at Theresa’s Gingerbread Houses and appear as written.)

Dear Santa,

I am 10 years old. I have been a very good boy this year for my mom, my dad, and my grandparents. very sad that I can’t sit of your lap this year do the Covid-19 that is going around. It’s been a very rough year I had to do homeschooling cause my grandpa was fighting cancer. We was so close and I lost him in September he passed away. I have been a super good kid this year. I would like for Xmas: 1) new phone cause my phone break on me 2) new legos any kind 3) new nerf guns and darts 4) dinosours 5) Minecraft toys 6) play doh 7) new fuzzy blanket 8) new fuzzy socks 9) craft soft 10) Jurassic World legos 11) stuff I can paint for art.

Love you Santa hopefully your getting ready for Christmas. Your super busy all year around. Love you Santa

Sincerely Gabe

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a bouncy house. I love my family. I wish you a merry Christmas!

Love, Lexi

Dear Santa,

I would like some King Kong Skull Island toys. I would like some new nerf guns and army toys. I have been good this year. I also want a laser tag set for my sister and I want to play.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Gunner

Hi Santa

It’s me Landrey how have you been? What I want for Christmas is a ukulele and a baby alive doll that grows but I’ll be happy with any gift.

Thank you Santa.

Love, Landrey

Dear Santa,

This year I’ve been good. This year I would like the Beyblade hypersphere vortey climd battle, and a lego police station right here.

I’ve tried my best in school this year.

Love, Layne

Dear Santa,

I’ve been good this year. I have been working hard in school. I would like a lego sammer fun water park and Crayola paper flower science kit and a barbie doll babysitting. Can you bring a treat for my dog Jack? I bet my dog will like it.

Love, Reese

To Santa,

The Fortnite Battle pass.

Jett

Dear Santa,

I love Christmas so much. I would like Heelys, a new phone, a trampoline, a new pop socket and a phone case, and 2 packs of Pokemon cards.

Thank you, Jett

Dear Santa,

My name is Declan and I am 8 years old. I have been sort of good this year like my sister. For Christmas I would like monopoly cheaters addition. Say hi to Mrs. Claus.

Love, Declan

Dear Santa,

My name is Teagan and I am 4 years old. This Christmas I would like Baby Alive Baby Grows Up, please. I have been good this year. I promise to leave you cookies. What are your favorite cookies? My favorite cookies are chocolate chip and sugar. Can you tell Heat Miser and Snow Miser “hi” from me?

Thank you. Love, Teagan

Dear Santa,

I mant a bike. Have a good Christmas.

From: Diamond

Dear Santa,

I have been super duper wooper good this year. May I please have a new bike for Christmas? I would also like an ID car portal, 12 ft long track all different colors, dinosaur ultimate garage, more color shifters and police cars, legos, Nintendo Switch and a fish tank.

From: Jack

Dear Santa,

I have been good all year. May I please have books, red things, a dog, Thomas the train, snow, pretend food, cars and more candy please. My brother also wants iTunes card.

Thank you! Maverick

For Santa,

Lion King blanket, peppa pig toy, monster truck, hot wheel ramp, simba animals, shark blanket, play money, grape water, pj masks toys, paw patrol toys, transformers, drums, play car, chapstick, toy flag, lion king pillow, toy trian, toy worm.

From: Thackery

Dear Santa,

I would like a electric scooter, a basketball and a skateboard, and a bike please and thank you.

From: Maleya

Dear Santa,

I would like a electric scooter, and new slippers, a new dice for Christmas, and some new games please and thank you.

From: Zayne

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want a new skatebored. That’s all. Thank you!

Sincerely, Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

I would really like a gymnastics bar for Christmas this year. I have been very good this year.

From: Makensie

Dear Santa,

I would like a skull skateboard, a new phone, a nightmare before Christmas, a bed set, a tablet, a no name benie, sweatshirt.

From: Madyson

Dear Santa,

My name is Jackson. I am 3 years old. My sister’s name is Olivia. She is 9 months old. I have been a good boy this year! My sissy has been pretty good too.

This year for Christmas sissy and I want a swing set. I also want all the toys! Santa I made chocolate chip cookies to leave for you and we will leave a glass of milk. Will you also please leave a toy for my dog Mac? I hope we get to come see you again next year.

Merry Christmas Santa, Mrs. Claus, elves, and reindeer!

XOXO, Jackson and Olivia

Dear Santa,

How are you? I hope Elfanie gets to come! I don’t like covid because if you get it you wont be able to come and eat your cookies and milk! But what I want is I really don’t know but I guess a jean jacket. Puppy if mom lets! Razer, and so you know, last year I think it was when you got me those sceach pads I would like 2 of those! And 1 goat coloring book and do you want your bag back? If not, its okay and if you do then it’ll be under the Christmas tree.

THANKS, hope Mrs. Clause is okay!

Your friend, Megan

Dear Santa,

I want a baby doll

From: Kendyll

Dear Santa,

I want a race car.

From: Tytan

Dear Santa,

I want a princess dress.

From: Amiah

Dear Santa,

I want a toy train.

From: Colton

Dear Santa,

I want a bunch of musical instruments.

From: Charlie

Dear Santa,

My name is Bryleigh. I am 11 months old. I would like a walker with wheels for Christmas.

From: Bryleigh

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlotte and I am 9 months old. I would like a new bow and a pink teether for Christmas.

From: Charlotte

Dear Santa,

My name is Emmett and I am 8 months old. I would like a new jumper for Christmas.

From: Emmett

Dear Santa,

My name is Amelia and I am 7 months old. I would like another puppy for Christmas.

From: Amelia

Dear Santa,

My name is Sawyer and I am 7 months old. I would like a CD player to dance to some music for Christmas.

From: Sawyer

Dear Santa,

My name is Niko and I am 6 months old. I would like a light up pack and play for Christmas

From: Niko

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlotte and I am 4 months old. I would like a swing that plays music for Christmas.

From: Charlotte.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ruby and I am 4 months old. I would like a mouse stuffed animal for Christmas,

From: Ruby

Dear Santa,

My name is Oliver and I am 4 months old. I would like a loud rattle for Christmas.

From: Oliver

Dear Santa,

My name is Haisley and I am 2 months old. I would like a bumbo seat for Christmas.

From: Haisley

Dear Santa,

My name is Corban. I am 4 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I want slingshot and a blaster.

From: Corban

Dear Santa,

My name is Atticus. I am 4 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I want PJ masks toys.

From: Atticus

Dear Santa,

My name is Abigail. I am 4 years old. I have been a good girl. For Christmas, I want Play-Doh.

From: Abigail

Dear Santa,

My name is Sadie. I am 4 years old. I have been a good girl. For Christmas, I want lol doll set.

From: Sadie

Dear Santa,

My name is Kenley. I am 4 years old. I have been a good girl. For Christmas, I want a ice cream cart.

From: Kenley

Dear Santa,

My name is Rozalyn. I am 4 years old. I have been a good girl. For Christmas, I want make up and bracelets.

From: Rozalyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Annabelle. I am 5 years old. I have been a good girl. For Christmas, I want a baby doll.

From: Annabelle

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaiden. I am 4 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I want Captain America toys.

From: Jaiden

Dear Santa,

My name is Lincoln. I am 3 years old. I have been a good girl. For Christmas, I would like a play set.

Love, Lincoln

Dear Santa,

My name is Miranda. I am 3 years old. I have been a good girl. For Christmas, I would like Elsa and Anna Earrings.

Love, Miranda

Dear Santa,

My name is Juniper. I am 3 years old. I have been a good girl. For Christmas, I would like a barbie with a slide.

Love, Juniper

Dear Santa,

My name is Kohen. I am 3 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I would like a toy truck for Christmas.

Love, Kohen

Dear Santa,

My name is Hendrix. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I would like a tablet for Christmas.

Love, Hendrix

Dear Santa,

My name is Beckett. I am 4 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I would like a big tall monster truck.

Love, Beckett

Dear Santa,

My name is Cade. I am 4 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I would like some new tractors.

Love, Cade

Dear Santa,

My name is Lila. I am 4 years old. I have been a good girl. For Christmas, I would like baby dolls.

Love, Lila

Dear Santa,

My name is Haiden. I am 3 years old. I have been a good boy. For Christmas, I would like lego.

Love, Haiden

Dear Santa,

My name is Cambria. I am 3 years old. I have been a good girl. For Christmas, I would like magnic tiles.

Love, Cambria

Dear Santa,

My name is Andrew. I am 5 years old. For Christmas, I would like Jurassic World Lego set.

Love, Andrew

Dear Santa,

My name is Jamiron. I am 5 years old. For Christmas, I would like a Pokemon pack.

Love, Jamiron

Dear Santa,

My name is Camden. I am 5 years old. For Christmas, I would like Pokemon lego set.

Love, Camden

Dear Santa,

My name is Autumn. I am 5 years old. For Christmas, I would like a make up set.

Love, Autumn

Dear Santa,

My name is Lennox. I am 4 years old. For Christmas, I would like a make up set.

Love, Lennox

Dear Santa,

My name is Roman. I am 4 years old. For Christmas, I would like a Black Panther set.

Love, Roman

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me a Spiderman toy.

Love, Saxxon

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me a Elsa doll.

Love, Charlotte

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me a Princess Belle doll

Love, Gianna

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me some puzzles.

Love, Marcela

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me Octanauts toys.

Love, Everett

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me a kitty cat.

Love, Nova

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me Paw Patrol toys.

Love, Lorelei

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me Christmas lights.

Love, Adaline

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me cowboy boots.

Love, Kole

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me a baby doll.

Love, Aryana

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me Nintendo Switch.

Love, Brystol

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me a hover board.

Love, Lilah

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me robot eevee (your friend eevee.)

Love, Avery

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me littlest pet shop.

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me a giant teddy bear.

Love, Payton

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me a giant fox.

Love, Ryder

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me a belt.

Love, Zayden

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me a paw patrol look out.

Love, Graham

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me pokemon cards.

Love, Hayden

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me magnetic balls.

Love, Owen

Dear Santa,

I want you to bring me a husky dog.

Love, Ember

Dear Santa,

My name is Zayne. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a big red fire truck.

Dear Santa,

My name is. Natalie. I am 2 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a. play vacume cleaner.

Dear Santa,

My name is Rowen. I am 2 years old. I have been a very nice kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a play telephone, a ball.

Dear Santa,

My name is Madeline. I am 19 months old. I have been a very nice kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a doll babies.

Dear Santa,

My name is margaret. I am 2 years old. I have been a very nice kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a play kitchen, play dishes.

Dear Santa,

My name is Cayden. I am 2 years old. I have been a very nice kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a truck to ride on.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaylin. I am 16 months old. I have been a very nice kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a doll baby, baby cloths.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ella. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a play telephone, baby doll.

Dear Santa,

My name is Harley. I am 2 years old. I have been a very nice kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a doll baby and baby stroller.

Dear Santa,

My name is Audrey. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a teddy bear.

Dear Santa,

My name is Reign. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a spider man.

Dear Santa,

My name is Fenix. I am 2 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a fire truck.

Dear Santa,

My name is Addisyn. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a baby doll.

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaxon. I am 2 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a boat.

Dear Santa,

My name is Finn. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a bear.

Dear Santa,

My name is Giovanni. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a car.

Dear Santa,

My name is Zayvan. I am 2 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a car.

Dear Santa,

My name is Octavia. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a baby doll.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kayson. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a animal.

Dear Santa,

My name is Liam. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a hamburger.

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlotte. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a baby doll.

Dear Santa,

My name is Mason. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a paw patrol toy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Hailee. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a purple hat.

Dear Santa,

My name is Isaac. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a dirt bike.

Dear Santa,

My name is Davion. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a hot wheel car.

Dear Santa,

My name is Payton. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick Frozen 2 Legos.

Dear Santa,

My name is Adalynn. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a baby doll with a stroller.

Dear Santa,

My name is Cali. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a Anna and Elsa dolls.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kellyn. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a new fire man toy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Monroe. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a Elsa barbie.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaydrien. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a dirt bike.

Dear Santa,

My name is Keegan. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a 4 wheeler power wheel.

Dear Santa,

My name is Cabel. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a kids dirt bike.

Dear Santa,

My name is William. I am 3 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a huge monster truck toy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Malaya. I am 5 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a Rudolph toy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Katie. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a bluey house and bluey figures.

Dear Santa,

My name is Avah. I am 5 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a big unicorn toy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Allison. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a Disney Belle dress.

Dear Santa,

My name is Bexley. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a princess bed.

Dear Santa,

My name is Willow. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a big donut squishy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Sterling. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle action figure.

Dear Santa,

My name is Austyn. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a Ryan’s World toy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ezra. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a train set.

Dear Santa,

My name is Brantley. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a Toy Story Toy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kaysen. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a robot.

Dear Santa,

My name is Bentley. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a remot controlled car.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ryder. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a Spider Man toy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Paige. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a baby doll with clothes.

Dear Santa,

My name is Stoney. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick Elsa.

Dear Santa,

My name is Bentley. I am 5 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a big tiger toy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Bailey. I am 4 years old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a unicorn toy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Ariella. I am 5 months old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a rattle toy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Emma. I am 13 months old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a musical learning table.

Dear Santa,

My name is Madeline. I am 18months old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a princess book.

Dear Santa,

My name is Khamora. I am 9 months old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a baby doll.

Dear Santa,

My name is Layne. I am 15 months old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a toy truck.

Dear Santa,

My name is Liam. I am 3 months old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a dinosaur stuffed animal.

Dear Santa,

My name is Hudson. I am 10 months old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a puppy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Harper. I am 16 months old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a toy kitchen.

Dear Santa,

My name is Easton. I am 11 months old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a puzzle book.

Dear Santa,

My name is Paisley. I am 6 months old. I have been a very good kid this year. If I could have any present in the world, I would pick a baby walker toy.