Urbana senior places 1st at district, 6th at state

Urbana FFA members competed in county, sub-district, district and state Job Interview competition.

Gatlin Ridgwell placed 1st at district and 6th in division 5 at state.

The purpose of the competition is for FFA members to practice and demonstrate the skills needed in seeking employment in all areas of agriculture. Each part of this event simulates real world experiences that students will have when seeking employment in the future. During this competition, students are required to attend a mock job interview where they have to complete a resume, cover letter, follow up letter and an actual interview which was virtual this year due to COVID.

County participants included: Division 1-Mason Farmer, Mackenzie King; Division 2-Faith Denkewalter; Division 3-Marah Kerns, Kendra Baccus; Division 4-Hailey Combs, Trey Williams, Janie Wallace, Ashley Gemienhardt and Gatlin Ridgwell.

One person from each division advanced to the sub-district level. They were Makenzie King, 8th, Faith Denkewalter, 7th, Kendra Baccus, 6th, Janie Wallace, 6th, and Gatlin Ridgwell, 1st.

By Hailey Combs

Hailey Combs is the Urbana FFA reporter.

