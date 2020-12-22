Posted on by

Businesses receive Chamber awards


Robert Collins of Collins Cleaning Service received the Best of Champaign County award for Best Cleaning Service from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

Robert Collins of Collins Cleaning Service received the Best of Champaign County award for Best Cleaning Service from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.


Submitted photos

Heather Cottingim and Marah Taylor of F2F Beauty & Tattoo Social Club received the Best of Champaign County award for Best Tattoo Shop from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.


Submitted photos

Tonya West of Mercy Health Urbana Hospital received the Best of Champaign County award for Best Volunteer from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.


Submitted photos

Robert Collins of Collins Cleaning Service received the Best of Champaign County award for Best Cleaning Service from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

Heather Cottingim and Marah Taylor of F2F Beauty & Tattoo Social Club received the Best of Champaign County award for Best Tattoo Shop from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

Tonya West of Mercy Health Urbana Hospital received the Best of Champaign County award for Best Volunteer from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

Robert Collins of Collins Cleaning Service received the Best of Champaign County award for Best Cleaning Service from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/12/web1_Collins-Cleaning-.jpgRobert Collins of Collins Cleaning Service received the Best of Champaign County award for Best Cleaning Service from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce. Submitted photos

Heather Cottingim and Marah Taylor of F2F Beauty & Tattoo Social Club received the Best of Champaign County award for Best Tattoo Shop from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/12/web1_Best-tattoo-shop.jpgHeather Cottingim and Marah Taylor of F2F Beauty & Tattoo Social Club received the Best of Champaign County award for Best Tattoo Shop from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce. Submitted photos

Tonya West of Mercy Health Urbana Hospital received the Best of Champaign County award for Best Volunteer from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.
https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/12/web1_Tonya-West-Best-Volunteer.jpgTonya West of Mercy Health Urbana Hospital received the Best of Champaign County award for Best Volunteer from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce. Submitted photos