Businesses receive Chamber awards

Robert Collins of Collins Cleaning Service received the Best of Champaign County award for Best Cleaning Service from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

Heather Cottingim and Marah Taylor of F2F Beauty & Tattoo Social Club received the Best of Champaign County award for Best Tattoo Shop from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

Tonya West of Mercy Health Urbana Hospital received the Best of Champaign County award for Best Volunteer from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.