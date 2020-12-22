COVID-19 vaccine arrives

Champaign Health District (CHD) began administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday to those in Phase 1A who chose to receive the vaccine.

As vaccine supply increases, the state will continue to vaccinate all Ohioans who choose to receive it.

The COVID-19 vaccine development process included steps comparable with those used to develop previous vaccines, such as the flu or measles vaccine. As COVID-19 vaccines progressed through the thorough process to obtain emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the state began strategically and thoughtfully distributing the vaccines to Ohioans most at risk.

This distribution is being guided by recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM).

Ohio’s goals are clear: To save lives and slow the spread of the virus. In the early vaccination phase, the focus is on those most at risk, as well as distributing the vaccines as quickly as possible to essential healthcare workers and personnel caring for COVID-19 patients.

Priority is being given to vulnerable individuals who live in close proximity and those who care for them.

Phase 1A includes:

• Healthcare workers and personnel who are routinely involved in the care of COVID-19 patients.

• Residents and staff in nursing homes.

• Residents and staff in assisted living facilities.

• Patients and staff at state psychiatric hospitals.

• People with developmental disabilities and those with mental health disorders, including substance

use disorders, who live in group homes, residential facilities, or centers, and staff at those locations.

• Residents and staff at homes for Ohio veterans.

• EMS responders.

• Public Health personnel

The vaccine has been shown to prevent COVID-19 and to decrease the severity of illness in people who catch the virus that causes the disease. Vaccinating a significant portion of Ohioans will help prevent serious hospitalizations and deaths and allow a quicker return to normal.

Using all the tools available to help prevent the spread of the virus continues to be critical until a substantial number of Ohioans can be vaccinated. Continuing to wear masks and social distance will reduce the chance of being exposed to or spreading the virus.

Proper prevention measures coupled with the vaccine will provide the best protection from COVID-19.

“Since Champaign County’s first COVID-19 case back in March, we’ve been eagerly awaiting a vaccine,” Gabe Jones, MPH, county health commissioner, said. “The day is finally here and along with all other preventative measures we’ve been taking, we now have a full arsenal to battle the disease that has impacted the lives of so many.”

It has not yet been determined when members of the general public will have the option to receive a vaccine. As information becomes available about the next phases of vaccine distribution, it will be made public.

Champaign Heath District plans to use the CodeRED emergency notification system to inform the residents of Champaign County about the upcoming COVID vaccinations.

All residents are urged to make sure they are subscribed to CodeRED. This platform will be used to notify the public of vaccine availability. If not already registered, people may register online at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/78411EC18D85 or scan the QR code (included in this article) with a smartphone.

If unable to complete an online registration, send an email to Champaign County Emergency Management Agency at ema@co.champaign.oh.us with the following information:

-Address

-Contact name

-Phone numbers and carriers

You may also contact the EMA at 937-484-1642 and leave a voicemail with the above information. However, all EMA personnel will be deployed to field operations during the vaccine effort, and there may be a delay retrieving voicemail requests.

Updated information is made available on the following websites:

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

www.coronavirus.ohio.gov

www.champaignhd.com

People with questions about the COVID-19 vaccine can call Champaign Health District at 937-484-1605, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or email CHD at health@champaignhd.com. Questions can also be answered through the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 Call Center, open 7 days a week at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Champaign County EMA Director Jim Freeman receives the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from EMA Deputy Director David Torsell on Tuesday at the Champaign Health District. After Freeman was vaccinated, the men switched roles and Torsell received his vaccine. In Phase 1A, priority is being given to vulnerable individuals who live in close proximity and those who care for them. Other phases will follow. Register for CodeRed alerts about vaccine updates by scanning the QR code with a smartphone.

Champaign County receives Moderna shots

Submitted story

Information from Champaign Health District.

