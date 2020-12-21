WL-S FFA make special delivery

The West Liberty-Salem FFA donated eight bushels of Florida navel oranges to the Food Service Department on Dec. 18. Several Food Service and Transportation workers bagged over 2,100 breakfasts and lunches to be delivered to students’ homes that day. The WL-S FFA expressed appreciation to those keeping students fed during hybrid learning. From left are Bonnie Herron, Robin Kauffman, Anita Daines, Corkey Detwiler, Alicia Martin, Heidi Cooksey and Lisa McNeely.

