COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, December 22

Pokemon Club: Pokemon Mad Lib Stocking Stuffer available starting today at Champaign County Library. Have fun and get creative with these unique stocking stuffers.

Wednesday, December 23

Community Blood Center Blood/Plasma Drive: monthly drive is 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana. Must register at www.DonorTime.com or 937-461-3220.

Thursday, December 31

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Red Cross Blood Drive: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Mt. Carmel Friends Church, 3470 Kennard Kingscreek Road, Cable

Monday, January 4

DAR: remote meeting to complete annual report

Monday, January 11

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. reorganizational meeting, county auditor’s office, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana

Champaign County Board of Revision: 10 a.m. reorganizational meeting, county auditor’s office, county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana