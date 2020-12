Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Urbana Champaign County Senior Center will close Monday, Dec. 21, and remain closed for the rest of the year.

The center’s food pantry will remain open. Those in need of food are asked to call 937-653-5352 to schedule a pantry pickup time.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana Champaign County Senior Center.

