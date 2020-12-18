Flora named Urbana firefighter of the year

The Urbana Fire Division has announced John Flora is the 2020 Firefighter of the Year.

Flora was awarded this honor for his work as the division’s EMS coordinator and assistance in creating Emergency Temporary Measures that have driven policies in helping keep the community and personnel safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even while dealing with these pandemic-related tasks, Flora also found the time to lead the charge to secure the division’s first video laryngoscope devices, which is a tool that will help take the Division’s EMS program to the next level with regard to technology. In addition, Flora secured funding through an EMS grant at no cost to the city.

Flora is one of only two certified EMS Instructors for the division and is an instructor of advanced certifications of Pediatric Advanced Life Support and Advanced Cardiac Life Support. Flora has also provided technical EMS review for Jones and Bartlett Publishing for their paramedic text book.

UFD Chief Dean Ortlieb said, “Firefighter Flora is a tremendous asset to the division and the community we serve. We are lucky to have him at the Urbana Fire Division.”

Information from Urbana Fire Division.

