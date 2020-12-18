COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, December 19

Red Cross Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana

Ohio Performing Arts Institute’s 31st Nutcracker: 7:30 p.m. movie, The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets are $10 and available at https://gloriatheatre.org/tickets and at the door.

Wreaths Across America: 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, St. Paris; noon at Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana. Ceremonies to be followed by the laying of wreaths at veterans’ graves.

The Gloria Theatre: Midnight Sky – starring Academy Award winner George Clooney at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 20

Ohio Performing Arts Institute’s 31st Nutcracker: 2:30 p.m. movie, The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets are $10 and available at https://gloriatheatre.org/tickets and at the door.

The Gloria Theatre: Midnight Sky – starring Academy Award winner George Clooney at 5:30 p.m.

Monday, December 21

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any age level. Space limited. Call or drop by to secure spot.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building, St. Paris. Sponsored by St. Paris United Methodist Church. For appointment call Shari Dill, 937-631-3045.

M’burg Council-Goshen Twp.-Maple Grove Cemetery: 6 p.m. joint Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3gxWdH7 (link also on village website). Meeting ID: 992 5142 9792; Passcode: 698494.

Mechanicsburg Village Council: 6:30 p.m. regular meeting via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2IBkTlB (link also on village website). Meeting ID: 950 6746 6858; Passcode: 156468.

Tuesday, December 22

Pokemon Club: Pokemon Mad Lib Stocking Stuffer available starting today at Champaign County Library. Have fun and get creative with these unique stocking stuffers.

Wednesday, December 23

Community Blood Center Blood/Plasma Drive: monthly drive is 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, South Main Street, Urbana. Must register at www.DonorTime.com or 937-461-3220.