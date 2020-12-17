Graham graduate named Trooper of the Year

MARYSVILLE – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Dorian S. Byers was selected as the 2020 Trooper of the Year at the Marysville Post.

The selection of the Graham High School graduate is in recognition of outstanding service during 2020 at the Marysville Post. Fellow officers stationed at Marysville Post chose Trooper Byers based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.

Originally from Springfield, Byers joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2016. During his career, he has earned the physical fitness and safe driving awards. In 2020, he was a field training officer at the Springfield Highway Patrol Post.

Byers and his wife, Maggie, live in Springfield with their children Ezekiel and Titus.

Submitted by the Marysville Patrol Post, Ohio State Highway Patrol.

