Accused tire slasher nabbed

Since December 10, Urbana police have handled the reports of nine vehicles having had their tires slashed throughout the east part of the city.

On December 10, police took reports from five victims who had a tire on their vehicles slashed. Three were parked in a parking lot in the 800 block of East Court Street and two were parked in a parking lot in the 200 block of Berwick Drive.

On December 14, police took reports from three more victims, with multiple tires slashed. Two were parked in a parking lot at 1637 E. U.S. Route 36 and the other was parked in a parking lot at 1522 E. U.S. Route 36.

On December 15, police took a report of another vehicle having a tire slashed in a parking lot at 1522 E. U.S. Route 36.

Altogether, police estimate a loss of $1,690 to the damaged tires alone.

Police developed information that led them to believe the person responsible for these criminal damaging incidents may be a homeless person living in a nearby woods.

On December 15 at 3:50 p.m., police were notified by a Seville Drive resident that they’d just had an encounter with a suspicious man walking near their property in a nearby farm field. Officers located the man and took him to the Urbana Police Division for an interview.

After that interview, police arrested and charged Noah N. Healy, 43, with nine counts of criminal damaging, 2nd degree misdemeanors, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a 1st degree misdemeanor. Police recovered knives they believe Healy used to slash the tires.

Police took Healy to Mercy Health Urbana Hospital for a mental health review before taking him to the Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg. Healy has no formal address, but has lived in Springfield, Ohio and Colorado. Healy made his initial appearance in Champaign Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Police ask anyone with further information on these recent tires slashings to notify them at 937-652-3409.

Submitted story

Information from Urbana Police Division.

