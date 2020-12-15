WL-S SENIORS OF THE MONTH

Maria Henderson and Hayden Phillips are West Liberty-Salem’s December Students of the Month. Here are their comments.

Maria Henderson

PARENTS: Ty and Stephanie Henderson

School Activities and Awards: Cross Country, Track, Musical, Quick Recall Captain, National Honor Society, Link Crew, Student Council, Pages, Book Club, Calc Club, Marching Band, Concert Band, Pep Band, Choir Librarian, Key Club President, iPad Committee.

If I were principal for a day: I would have recess and a designated nap time because we need it.

Favorite school memory: Going on the band trip to Disney last Christmas.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents and my coach, Ann Vogel.

Because: My parents always support me no matter what and push me to be my best. Ann has helped me grow so much as a runner and has helped build my confidence in myself over the last 4 years.

Lately, I have been reading: The Mysterious Benedict Society

My advice to parents: Be understanding when your kids mess up because no one is perfect.

My biggest regret: Not coming out of my shell sooner in high school.

Next year I will be: Attending a 4 year university for an undecided major.

Hayden Phillips

PARENTS: Susan Yu and John Phillips

School Activities: Baseball, NHS, Key Club, Calc Club, Mock trial, Quick Recall.

Awards: National Commendation for Merit, 4 year Honor Roll, Scholar Athlete Award

If I were principal for a day: I would put slip’n slides at every enterance so that they are the only way in and out of the school.

Favorite school memory: All the great people that I’ve met and friends that I have made, that I never would have without this school.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My grandmother.

Because: She has shown me the importance of treating other people kindly.

Lately, I have been reading: A lot of emails. Mostly about college, a few about limited time-special offers, etc.

My advice to parents: Make sure your kids know right from wrong, and that who they chose as their friends shapes who they are.

My biggest regret: Letting fear hold me back.

Next year I will be: Hopefully in college studying something that I love.

Henderson https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/12/web1_Henderson.jpeg Henderson Phillips https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/12/web1_Phillips.jpeg Phillips

Information provided by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

Information provided by the West Liberty-Salem school district.