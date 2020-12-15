COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, December 16

Book Christmas Tree: 2:30-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13-18. Make a Christmas Tree out of a book.

Thursday, December 17

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Registration required.

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m. regular session in board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Friday, December 18

Wave to Santa: 5-7 p.m. Santa will wave to children from his toy shop window at Oxner’s, southeast quadrant of Monument Square. Santa’s Mail Box is right outside the store. Include address and maybe get a message from Santa.

Ohio Performing Arts Institute’s 31st Nutcracker: 7:30 p.m. movie, The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets are $10 and available at https://gloriatheatre.org/tickets.

Saturday, December 19

Red Cross Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana

Wreaths Across America: 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, St. Paris; noon at Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana. Ceremonies to be followed by the laying of wreaths at veterans’ graves.

Sunday, December 20

Ohio Performing Arts Institute’s 31st Nutcracker: 2:30 p.m. movie, The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets are $10 and available at https://gloriatheatre.org/tickets.