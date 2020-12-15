Aultman elected Ohio Farm Bureau trustee

Matt Aultman of Versailles has been elected to his first three-year term on the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation board of trustees representing Farm Bureau members in Champaign, Clark, Darke and Miami counties. As one of Ohio Farm Bureau’s 26 trustees, he will help govern the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization.

Aultman and his wife, Morgan, along with their two children, Sophia and William, raise row crops, hay, produce, mums, cut flowers, Nigerian Dwarf goats, chickens, and Californian, New Zealand, Rex and Mini Rex rabbits. A lifelong Darke County Farm Bureau member, he has served on the county Farm Bureau board for the past 12 years.

Aultman works off the farm as a county commissioner and as a feed nutritionist at Treaty Mills, LLC. He also helps his grandfather, Larry, and father, David, with their daily farm operations. Aultman attended Edison State Community College to study business and machine engineering. He sits on many boards, including the Coalition for a Healthy Darke County, Wayne HealthCare Foundation, Darke County Economic Development, Darke County Visitors Bureau and the American Red Cross.

Aultman’s election took place during the 102nd annual meeting of the Ohio Farm Bureau.

Submitted story

Submitted by Ohio Farm Bureau.

