County blood drive is Dec. 23

Community Blood Center needs “Hometown Heroes” to donate during Christmas week at the now monthly Champaign County blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive free testing for COVID-19 antibodies, the “Holiday Hero” face mask, and the long-sleeve “Hometown Hero – Give Local, Save Local” T-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

The new monthly blood drive schedule at the Champaign County Community Center includes the opportunity to donate COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) to aid critically ill coronavirus patients. All registered CCP donors receive a Kroger $25 gift card and the new COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma T-shirt. First-time CCP donors must have proof of positive test and should register at www.GivingBlood.org or call 937-461-3220.

CBC donors are “Hometown Heroes” because the blood they give stays in the CBC region, supplies CBC’s partner hospitals, and helps save the lives of their neighbors.

The traditional challenges of the holiday season and the arrival of winter are far greater this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The surge in coronavirus cases has resulted in multiple businesses and high school blood drive cancellations. Blood drives that have remained on schedule are operating at reduced capacity.

CBC is encouraging donations during the “12 Days of Christmas” campaign Friday, Dec. 11 through Saturday, Dec. 26. Everyone who registers to donate at the Dayton CBC will receive a Kroger $10 gift card in addition to “Holiday Hero” face mask and “Hometown Hero” T-shirt. CBC will also celebrate 12 “Hometown Heroes” of the pandemic with social media postings.

Submitted by the Community Blood Center, Dayton.

