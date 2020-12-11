COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, December 12

The Gloria Theatre: Polar Express, rated G, at 4:30 p.m.

The Gloria Theatre: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, rated PG, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 13

The Gloria Theatre: Polar Express, rated G, at 5:30 p.m.

The Gloria Theatre: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, rated PG, at 2:30 p.m.

Monday, December 14

Grab & Go Kits: available starting today at the Champaign County Library for preschool kids, K-6th grade kids, and teens. Visit library to get kit or call to reserve one while supplies last.

Binary Code Holiday Ornaments: starting today at the Champaign County Library, kids (3rd grade and older) and teens can choose a holiday (Hanukkah, Kwanza or Christmas) and make an ornament in binary code that says “Read.”

Take It-Make It: starting today at the Champaign County Library, adults can relieve stress by picking up a stress relief kit with treats and activities. Limited number of kits.

Tuesday, December 15

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Gentle Care – Dr. Ellen Spinner, 15 N. Main St., Mechanicsburg. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID and insurance card.

Christmas Party: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library. Visit meeting room and choose holiday crafts to take home. Stop by the photo booth to add to your Instagram feed. Socially-distanced event.

Urbana Board of Education: regular 6 p.m. meeting, Elementary Multipurpose Room/Gymnasium, elementary/junior high building, 1673 S. U.S. Route 68 (note change of location)

Urbana City Council: 6-8 p.m. meeting from computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/720255997 or 1-312-757-3121 (Access Code 720-255-997)

Wednesday, December 16

Book Christmas Tree: 2:30-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 13-18. Make a Christmas Tree out of a book.