Sign up for COVID vaccine alerts with new link

Thursday’s Daily Citizen article asking Champaign County residents to register in the CodeRED emergency notification system in order to keep updated on COVID-19 vaccinations includes an outdated link. The new link is below.

The Champaign Health District plans to use the CodeRED notification system to alert residents as vaccines become available to the general public.

Those not already signed up can register at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/78411EC18D85. If unable to complete an online registration, email the county EMA at ema@co.champaign.oh.us with the following info:

-Address

-Contact name

-Phone numbers and carriers.

Residents also can call the county EMA at 937-484-1642 and leave this information, but voicemail requests for registration may be delayed because EMA personnel will be deployed to field operations during the vaccine effort.