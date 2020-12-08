Honda donates MARCS tower for first responders

MARYSVILLE – Honda reaffirmed its commitment to public safety and its long-standing partnerships with local Ohio communities with the installation and donation of a Multi-Agency Radio Communication System (MARCS) tower and related equipment on Honda property, thus vastly improving the coverage area for local first responders.

“By donating this system to the state of Ohio, we are not only enhancing critical incident response capabilities within our plants, but enhancing coverage to our surrounding counties, where so many of our associates live,” said Robert Bibart, Honda of America Mfg.’s security manager.

MARCS is a wireless, digital communications network for first responders that provides technology to enable state, local and federal agencies to communicate instantly with one another during public safety events. The Ohio Department of Administrative Services (DAS) manages the system statewide.

“The addition of this tower from Honda aids DAS’ ongoing efforts to further strengthen MARCS and improve the safety of both first responders and the Ohioans they protect every day,” said DAS Director Matt Damschroder. “This new tower will help improve coverage not only within Union County but also in Delaware, Marion, Logan, Champaign, and Madison Counties.”

“As the state fire marshal, and on behalf of Ohio’s first responder community, I applaud Honda for its efforts to greatly enhance the ability of area responders to communicate as effectively as possible during a time of emergency,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon. “The ability of first responders to communicate with partner agencies is critical to the success of any emergency response plan.”

Will benefit Champaign County and 5 other counties

Submitted story

