Have a letter for Santa?

Children can tell Santa exactly what they want for Christmas by dropping their letters and lists into Santa's Mail Box, located by Oxner's in the southeast quadrant of Monument Square. Santa is in a writing mood, so children putting their addresses on those letters and lists just may get a letter from Santa. Letters placed in the mail box by 5 p.m. Dec. 14 may be printed (without addresses or last names) in the Christmas Eve edition of the Daily Citizen. While children can't sit on his lap or give him a hug this year, Santa will be waving to children from his toy shop window at Oxner's from 5 to 7 p.m. this Friday and on Friday, Dec. 18. Andrew Grimm | Andrew Grimm Photography