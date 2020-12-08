COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Wednesday, December 9

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Urbana Chapter DAR: virtual Christmas Tea Party by Zoom at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 10

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new and gently-used Legos and funds to buy more appreciated.

Cardinal Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for all ages. Draw cardinal on pine bough. Registration required. Bring drawing or No. 2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser, colored pencils and (optional) drawing paper/pad.

Friday, December 11

Wave to Santa: 5-7 p.m. Santa will wave to children from his toy shop window at Oxner’s, southeast quadrant of Monument Square. Santa’s Mail Box is right outside the store. Include address and maybe get a message from Santa.

The Gloria Theatre: Polar Express, rated G, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 12

The Gloria Theatre: Polar Express, rated G, at 4:30 p.m.

The Gloria Theatre: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, rated PG, at 7:30 p.m.

The Gloria Theatre: Buckeye Bash – OSU vs. Michigan at noon. Admission free. Burgers, beer, brats … Doors open an hour before game time.

Sunday, December 13

The Gloria Theatre: Polar Express, rated G, at 5:30 p.m.

The Gloria Theatre: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, rated PG, at 2:30 p.m.