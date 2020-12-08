Coats collected, donated

Following its annual coat drive, Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services delivered coats to Urbana Elementary, the Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center and Champaign County Jobs & Family Services.
“These donations will be distributed for free to those in our community in need,” Frank Lewis said, adding a thank-you to Tami Purinton for her assistance with the project.
Zachary Walden, Chelsea Vaughan, Dillon Bricker and David Still at Champaign County Jobs & Family Services with donated coats.
Angela Hackley at the Madison-Champaign Educational Center with donated coats.
Amie Boyd and Leslie Vogel at Urbana Elementary with donated coats.
Submitted by Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services.