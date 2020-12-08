Coats collected, donated

Following its annual coat drive, Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services delivered coats to Urbana Elementary, the Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center and Champaign County Jobs & Family Services.

“These donations will be distributed for free to those in our community in need,” Frank Lewis said, adding a thank-you to Tami Purinton for her assistance with the project.

Zachary Walden, Chelsea Vaughan, Dillon Bricker and David Still at Champaign County Jobs & Family Services with donated coats. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/12/web1_coats-jobs-Family-Service.jpg Zachary Walden, Chelsea Vaughan, Dillon Bricker and David Still at Champaign County Jobs & Family Services with donated coats. Submitted photos Angela Hackley at the Madison-Champaign Educational Center with donated coats. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/12/web1_imagejpeg.jpg Angela Hackley at the Madison-Champaign Educational Center with donated coats. Submitted photos Amie Boyd and Leslie Vogel at Urbana Elementary with donated coats. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/12/web1_IMG_1201.jpg Amie Boyd and Leslie Vogel at Urbana Elementary with donated coats. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Submitted by Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services.

