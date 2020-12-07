Ceremony held for 3 UPD officers

On December 4, one current and two new members of the Urbana Police Division were sworn into office by Judge Gil S. Weithman. Due to COVID restrictions, only immediate family members and fellow officers were present.

Todd Pratt, a 23-year veteran of the division, took his oath as the newest police sergeant. His initial swearing-in ceremony was postponed in March due to COVID concerns.

Pratt has been serving as a sergeant since his March 6 promotion, filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Sgt. Chris Snyder.

Pratt was the UPD’s 1st DARE officer and has worked in the Investigative Unit. Awards and recognition have included:

· UPD Exceptional Duty Award – 2013, 2014 and 2016

· UPD Distinguished Duty Award – 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2018

· American Police Hall of Fame – for his role in the 2012 Jessica R. Sacco homicide investigation

· American Police Hall of Fame – for his role in the 2017 Father’s Day home invasion robbery and shooting investigation on South Walnut Street

Pratt is in charge of the 2-10 p.m. patrol shift.

Caleb Edwards and Tristin Williams, both recent graduates of the Clark State Community College Basic Police Academy, were sworn in as new officers.

Edwards, 22, is a New Carlisle resident and a 2017 graduate of Tecumseh High School.

Williams, 21, is an Urbana resident and a 2017 graduate of Urbana High School.

Both Edwards and Williams have begun their 12-week Field Training Program with the police division. Once completed, each officer will be assigned to a patrol shift.

Police Chief Matt Lingrell said the UPD hopes to welcome future graduates of the police academy in early 2021, bringing the division up to the full strength of 21 officers.

From left are Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell, Officer Caleb Edwards, Officer Tristin Williams and Sgt. Todd Pratt. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/12/web1_UPD.jpg From left are Urbana Police Chief Matt Lingrell, Officer Caleb Edwards, Officer Tristin Williams and Sgt. Todd Pratt. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana Police Division.

