COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Tuesday, December 8

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., The Depot Coffeehouse, 644 Miami St., Urbana. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID and insurance card.

West Liberty Historical Society: annual meeting cancelled

Urbana City Council: 6-8:30 p.m. work session. Join from computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/856080949 or by dialing 1-312-757-3121 (Access Code 856-080-949).

Wednesday, December 9

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Urbana Chapter DAR: virtual Christmas Tea Party by Zoom at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 10

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new and gently-used Legos and funds to buy more appreciated.

Cardinal Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for all ages. Draw cardinal on pine bough. Registration required. Bring drawing or No. 2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser, colored pencils and (optional) drawing paper/pad.

Monday, December 14

Grab & Go Kits: available starting today at the Champaign County Library for preschool kids, K-6th grade kids, and teens. Visit library to get kit or call to reserve one while supplies last.

Binary Code Holiday Ornaments: starting today at the Champaign County Library, kids (3rd grade and older) and teens can choose a holiday (Hanukkah, Kwanza or Christmas) and make an ornament in binary code that says “Read.”

Take It-Make It: starting today at the Champaign County Library, adults can relieve stress by picking up a stress relief kit with treats and activities. Limited number of kits.

Tuesday, December 15

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Gentle Care – Dr. Ellen Spinner, 15 N. Main St., Mechanicsburg. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID and insurance card.

Christmas Party: 5-7 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library. Visit meeting room and choose holiday crafts to take home. Stop by the photo booth to add to your Instagram feed. Socially-distanced event.