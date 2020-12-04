State Route 54 project continues

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the following project:

-State Route 54 Sanitary Sewer Project – Expect state Route 54 in Urbana to be closed between Patrick Avenue and East Powell Avenue through Sunday, December 13. In addition, East Powell Avenue will be closed between South Kenton Street and state Route 54. This is a city of Urbana project.

The official detour is state Route 54 to state Route 29 to state Route 56 to state Route 4.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

