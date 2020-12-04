Realize a goal, fill the shelves

The Urbana Youth Center (UYC), newly located in the old library on West Market Street in Urbana, is seeking to fill its shelves with donated books and other items. The youth center plans were unveiled last month and efforts to make the dream a reality are moving along swiftly.

UYC is looking for gently-used books, board games, video games, puzzles and other media appropriate for grades six through 12.

Books and games for more mature users are also being accepted as long as they do not contain content generally considered inappropriate for kids. If donating video games, computers, or other electronics, the UYC asks for items no older than three years of age and in full working order.

All donations would qualify as tax-deductible and the youth center can provide receipts for donations upon request. In addition to donations of goods, monetary donations are also accepted on the website, UrbanaYouthCenter.org, or by mailing a check to: Urbana Youth Center, 160 W. Market St., Urbana, Ohio, 43078.

Cash donations up to $300 may qualify for a special deductible status during this pandemic year due to federal legislation encouraging cash donations to organizations approved by the IRS. Donors should consult their tax advisors for more information.

Donors are invited to drop off items between 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6 or between 5 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Donors can also contact the youth center to arrange a time or leave items outside the front door in the covered entryway.

For more information, email info@urbanayouth.center or text (937) 772-4022 (the youth center’s main phone number).

The old county library building on West Market Street in Urbana is taking shape as the new Urbana Youth Center. Donated books and other media are needed for the shelves and other areas of the center. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/12/web1_thumbnail_20201201_200021.jpg The old county library building on West Market Street in Urbana is taking shape as the new Urbana Youth Center. Donated books and other media are needed for the shelves and other areas of the center. Submitted photo The old county library building on West Market Street in Urbana is taking shape as the new Urbana Youth Center. Donated books and other media are needed for the shelves and other areas of the center. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/12/web1_thumbnail_20201201_200101.jpg The old county library building on West Market Street in Urbana is taking shape as the new Urbana Youth Center. Donated books and other media are needed for the shelves and other areas of the center. Submitted photo

Urbana Youth Center seeks donations