COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, December 5

Gloria Theatre: The Croods 2: A New Age, rated PG at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 6

Gloria Theatre: The Croods 2: A New Age, rated PG at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, December 7

North Central Ohio Solid Waste District: special 10 a.m. Policy Committee meeting to certify ratification results for generation fee repeal. Join via computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/250506893. Or dial 1-872-240-3311; Access Code 250-506-893.

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any age level. Space limited. Call or drop by to secure spot.

Graham School Board: 5 p.m. special meeting, via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/grahamlocalschools, to appoint person to fill board vacancy and meet in executive session to discuss appointment of public employee

Tuesday, December 8

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., The Depot Coffeehouse, 644 Miami St., Urbana. Make appointment at 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring photo ID and insurance card.

West Liberty Historical Society: annual meeting cancelled

Urbana City Council: 6-8:30 p.m. work session. Join from computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/856080949 or by dialing 1-312-757-3121 (Access Code 856-080-949).

Wednesday, December 9

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Urbana Chapter DAR: virtual Christmas Tea Party by Zoom at 1:30 p.m.