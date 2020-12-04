Kids get creative with 4-H STEM Classroom Challenge

The Champaign County 4-H STEM Classroom Challenge presented certificates to the November challenge winners.

November’s challenge was to get creative with a cardboard box of any shape or size. In no particular order, winners are:

-Pre-K Classroom: Mrs. Maurice at Graham Elementary

-2nd Grade Classroom: Mrs. Jacobs at Urbana Elementary

-3rd Grade Classroom: Miss Zirkle at Urbana Elementary

-5th Grade Classroom: Mrs. Lacey at Mechanicsburg Elementary

-Intervention Classroom: Mrs. Stinson at Graham Elementary

Entries included an aquarium entered by Miss Zirkle’s classroom, an ice hockey rink entered by Mrs. Lacey’s classroom, and Charizard entered by Mrs. Stinson’s classroom.

The 4-H STEM Classroom Challenges will run monthly through April 2021. If interested, but not signed up, contact Kiley Horn at horn.217@osu.edu

The idea behind the program is to invite creativity, critical thinking, problem solving, and group work back into students’ lives in a time of virtual learning and online classes.

The challenges require everyday items easily recycled and items on hand in the participating classrooms, so there is no cost or burden on the teachers participating. The only rule is to be creative. Therefore, the teachers can mold the challenge to enhance their curriculum or as a creative break.

Supplies are being collected and cleaned in the OSU Extension office and are available for the classrooms, should they not have access to the monthly challenge item.

December’s challenge

The December challenge is: What can you make from a bunch of sticks? Any kind, any size, any shape. Entries are due on Dec. 18.

Currently, there are 45 participating classrooms in four of the five local school districts in Champaign County. The program is offered to K-5 classrooms.

For more info about the 4-H STEM Classroom Challenge or to sponsor or donate to the program, contact Kiley Horn at horn.217@osu.edu or Jenni Nott at nott.13@osu.edu

This aquarium artwork was entered by Miss Zirkle’s classroom. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/12/web1_zirkle-2.jpg This aquarium artwork was entered by Miss Zirkle’s classroom. Submitted photos Charizard was entered by Mrs. Stinson’s classroom. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/12/web1_Charizard.jpg Charizard was entered by Mrs. Stinson’s classroom. Submitted photos An ice hockey rink was entered by Mrs. Lacey’s classroom. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/12/web1_2.jpg An ice hockey rink was entered by Mrs. Lacey’s classroom. Submitted photos

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Extension Office.

Submitted by the Champaign County Extension Office.