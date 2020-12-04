PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Olivia, a sweet little 2-year-old orange tabby looking for a home where she will be the only cat. Other kitties cause her stress, however, Olivia is very affectionate and loves humans. She has been spayed and is up to date on all her vaccines. She just needs a home to call her own now. Come by and ask to meet Olivia today. We’ll be happy to introduce you to her.

Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (guinea pigs)

Three male guinea pigs were born October 5. They are very sweet boys and love to cuddle in the palm of your hand or in a sweatshirt pocket. They do love their greens & talk up a storm when it’s feeding time.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cats)

Meet Sugar Britches & Shtinky Puddin, 3-month-old Torti kittens looking for forever homes. Both of these girls are very sweet and playful and litter box trained. They are kitty friendly, but unknown about dogs. All of CCAWL felines are spayed & neutered, microchipped, dewormed, FeLV-FIV Tested Negative and current on flea prevention.

If wishing to adopt from CCAWL, submit an application. We are only doing adoptions by appointment with pre-approved applicants. Pre-approved applicants must call 937-834-5236 to have applications pulled. Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt. We ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask over mouth and nose. For more info, call 937-834-5236.

Barely Used Pets

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

