Spreading Christmas cheer

The Livingston Christmas Light Show is located on 428 Lafayette in Urbana. The elaborately choreographed sound and light show operates from 6-10 p.m. from now until the end of the December. Tourists are asked to be considerate when visiting the city street, do not block traffic, do not disrupt the lives of the neighbors and keep the area free of litter. Tune car radios to 95.1 for the sound portion of the show. The lengthy show list of songs is set up to last 50 minutes at a time, but tourists are asked to sample part of the show and move along to allow others to enjoy it. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/12/web1_20201202-xmas-lights-0013-copy.jpg The Livingston Christmas Light Show is located on 428 Lafayette in Urbana. The elaborately choreographed sound and light show operates from 6-10 p.m. from now until the end of the December. Tourists are asked to be considerate when visiting the city street, do not block traffic, do not disrupt the lives of the neighbors and keep the area free of litter. Tune car radios to 95.1 for the sound portion of the show. The lengthy show list of songs is set up to last 50 minutes at a time, but tourists are asked to sample part of the show and move along to allow others to enjoy it. Andrew Grimm | Andrew Grimm Photography