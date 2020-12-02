Youth Center wants your books, games, puzzles

The Urbana Youth Center (UYC), located in the old library on West Market Street in Urbana, is seeking to fill its shelves with donated books and activities.

According to a post on its social media page, “As you clean out your books, board games and puzzles, send them over to the Urbana Youth Center. The UYC serves kids in grades 6-12. We are also taking donations of video games and systems. Drop off between 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6 or between 5 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8.”

Donors can also text the UYC (937) 772-4022 to arrange a time.