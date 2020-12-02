COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, December 3

Christmas Button Craft: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Use buttons to make wall art: Santa hat, ornament or wreath. Registration required.

Sparrow Drawing: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for all ages. Draw sparrow with Santa cap. Registration required. Bring drawing or No. 2 pencils, kneaded or rubber eraser, colored pencils. Drawing paper/pad optional.

Friday, December 4

Gloria Theatre: The Croods 2: A New Age, rated PG at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 5

Gloria Theatre: The Croods 2: A New Age, rated PG at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 6

Gloria Theatre: The Croods 2: A New Age, rated PG at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, December 7

North Central Ohio Solid Waste District: special 10 a.m. Policy Committee meeting to certify ratification results for generation fee repeal. Join via computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/250506893. Or dial 1-872-240-3311; Access Code 250-506-893.

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any age level. Space limited. Call or drop by to secure spot.