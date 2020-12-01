Chamber welcomes Stay Active Studio

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Monday for Stay Active Studio, 23 Monument Square, Urbana. For info about this personal training/group exercise studio, call Rosemary Fodor at 937-772-7314 or like the studio on Facebook. From left are Sara Neer, Jaymee Owens, instructor, Rebecca Fodor, Rosemary Fodor, owner, Lori Hoyles, instructor, Shari Courter, instructor, Rebecca Hoffman and James Hoffman.

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Monday for Stay Active Studio, 23 Monument Square, Urbana. For info about this personal training/group exercise studio, call Rosemary Fodor at 937-772-7314 or like the studio on Facebook. From left are Sara Neer, Jaymee Owens, instructor, Rebecca Fodor, Rosemary Fodor, owner, Lori Hoyles, instructor, Shari Courter, instructor, Rebecca Hoffman and James Hoffman. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/12/web1_ChamberFoto.jpg The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Monday for Stay Active Studio, 23 Monument Square, Urbana. For info about this personal training/group exercise studio, call Rosemary Fodor at 937-772-7314 or like the studio on Facebook. From left are Sara Neer, Jaymee Owens, instructor, Rebecca Fodor, Rosemary Fodor, owner, Lori Hoyles, instructor, Shari Courter, instructor, Rebecca Hoffman and James Hoffman. Submitted photo